Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $118.15. 136,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12. The company has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

