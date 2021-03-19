Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $23.56 Million in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 405,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,000. MTS Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 2.08% of MTS Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MTS Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MTSC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MTSC remained flat at $$58.26 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.