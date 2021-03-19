Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,659 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,740. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $200.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

