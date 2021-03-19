Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 24,175 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $130.59. 9,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

