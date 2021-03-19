Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 26,826 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 141,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.