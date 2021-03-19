Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 4,037 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$82.20 on Friday. 16,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

