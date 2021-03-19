Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 810,049 Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 810,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of Blucora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

BCOR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,943. The stock has a market cap of $828.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

