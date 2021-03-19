Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after purchasing an additional 485,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,017. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $399.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.02 and a 200-day moving average of $364.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

