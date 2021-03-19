Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in BlackRock by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $732.62. 23,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,262. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $713.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.28 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

