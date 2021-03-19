Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,320 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of MDU Resources Group worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $31.06. 13,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,979. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

