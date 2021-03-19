Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,572 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.91% of Citi Trends worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRN stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,079. The stock has a market cap of $942.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $95.47.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

