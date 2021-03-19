Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 27,654 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,654 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Arconic worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $906,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arconic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC remained flat at $$27.57 during midday trading on Friday. 17,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,012. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

