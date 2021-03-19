Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 40,180 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Wolverine World Wide worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after acquiring an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

WWW traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

