Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4,951.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $366.67. 84,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,741. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $346.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

