Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,044.20. 41,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,050.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,767.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

