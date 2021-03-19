Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,149,000 after acquiring an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $58,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.13. 139,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

