Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $9.20 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 163,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,196,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 14,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

