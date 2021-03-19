Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,383,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,999,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,618,000 after purchasing an additional 272,231 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000.

IEFA traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,916,366 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

