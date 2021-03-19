Andrea M. Clinton Sells 1,000 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $238,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,545. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

