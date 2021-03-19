Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00.
Shares of ACEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 582,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
