Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00.

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 582,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

