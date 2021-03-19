Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.14

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.14 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 136.60 ($1.78), with a volume of 361,748 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £241.96 million and a P/E ratio of -19.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

