Angus L. Macdonald Sells 49,306 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FLIR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 319,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,207. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

