Angus L. Macdonald Sells 49,306 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FLIR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 319,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,207. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
See Also: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.