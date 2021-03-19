Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

