Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up to $31.15

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $32.73. Annexon shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 10,164 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at $79,077,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $48,933,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at $48,907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at $40,453,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

