AntiMatter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.41 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $37.81 million and $5.41 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00453106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00142741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00689243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00076053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

