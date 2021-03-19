Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

