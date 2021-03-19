Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $26.45.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.