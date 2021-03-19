Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. AON comprises 3.5% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.37% of AON worth $176,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

NYSE AON traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $223.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.