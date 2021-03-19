Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post sales of $170.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.08 million and the highest is $174.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $671.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.23 million to $730.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $712.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.52 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

AIRC stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,611,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

