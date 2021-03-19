Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Buys $572,000.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00.
NYSE:AIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $826.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $250,000.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.
