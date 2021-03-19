Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Buys $572,000.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00.

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $826.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIV. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $250,000.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

