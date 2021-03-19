Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Acquires 100,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.54. 5,711,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $826.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter.

AIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

