API3 (API3) Price Hits $7.08 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00012024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $97.99 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.23 or 0.00452359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00065599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00140213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00665020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00077074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

