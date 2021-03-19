APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $13.61 million and $2.93 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00644185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024589 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.