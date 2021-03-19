APIX Price Up 37.3% This Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. APIX has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and $2.50 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00631321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033838 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

