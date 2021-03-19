apM Coin Price Reaches $0.0499 on Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and $5.83 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.78 or 0.00630745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024274 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034546 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

