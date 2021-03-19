APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from APN Industria REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

APN Industria REIT Company Profile

APN Industria REIT (Â’Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

