Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

ARI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.