Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.96

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 176447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMEH. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 469,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.