Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years.

APLE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,275. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

