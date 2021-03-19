Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years.
APLE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,275. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.
In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
