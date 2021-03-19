Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 286.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 257.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 225,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 162,094 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Apple by 290.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 487,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 363,069 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 432.3% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 149.1% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 203.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 635,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 426,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

AAPL stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

