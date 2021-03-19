Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Financial Counselors Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,308 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $204,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 257.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 225,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 162,094 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 487,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 363,069 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 635,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 426,202 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

