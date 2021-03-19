Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is QS Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $140,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

