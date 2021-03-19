Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

