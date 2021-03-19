Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $510.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,380.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 43,478 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $725,646. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.