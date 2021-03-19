APR Coin (APR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $31,799.62 and $11.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00153548 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000129 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,530,022 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

