Apria (APR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/15/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

APR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 8,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,546. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

