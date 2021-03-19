AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises approximately 3.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after acquiring an additional 143,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after acquiring an additional 109,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. 1,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

