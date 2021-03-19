APYSwap Price Up 34.9% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $882,539.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003284 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.56 or 0.00451258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00669922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,195 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

