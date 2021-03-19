Aragon Court Tops One Day Volume of $54,954.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $54,954.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Aragon Court token can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Aragon Court Token Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

