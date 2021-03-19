ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.22. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 164,459 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 62,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 529,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

