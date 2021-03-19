Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $8.91 million and $606,107.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,148,181 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

